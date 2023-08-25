Habitat for Humanity working to fix woman’s leaking roof she won

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of the recent rain even after getting a new roof put on. She says the new roof was installed in June and claims she’s had five different instances of the roof leaking since then..

Elesondra Deromano tells 13 Action News she was chosen in a lottery through the city of Toledo’s Rooftops Repair Program to receive a new roof. But she claims this “new” roof over her head is worse than what she had before.

“It was just coming through like you turn a water faucet on,” Deromano said.

A case of “rinse and repeat” -- water leaking from her roof again. She told 13 Action News she has called program officials to have it repaired, and each time crews come out to repair it, she claims the fix doesn’t work.

“He came out here, he sent somebody out, and that’s what they threw on my roof. And then it rained again, and then he came back out, and they threw some more stuff on my roof and they said they fixed it. So this is the fifth time,” Deromano said.

Deromano says she had her porch screened in just three years ago. Now she says she is worried that she won’t get the usage out of it like she’d hoped for.

“This roof is not going to be able to hold snow because it doesn’t even hold rain. They’re saying it’s not their fault, they put the roof on that has something to do with the siding. Now every single time it rains, everything is getting soaked,” Deromano said.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with the city for this program. Michael McIntyre is the executive director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“There was also a lot of deterioration in the house siding as well,” McIntyre said. “So we completed the roof replacement, we tried to marry the siding to the roof as much as we could, and it was very difficult to do so. It’s beyond just a roof replacement. We’re now seeing additional damage that needs to really be remedied to be able to keep the water out. That’s not tied to the roof but other deterioration on the house.”

McIntyre says that his team is working with Deromano to fix the leaks.

“Making homeowners satisfied with our work is part of what we do. So we’re gonna get there, it’s just that we’ve got additional work on this one that we hadn’t anticipated on the all-set,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre will meet with Deromano next week to discuss how to repair the roof.

