13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Liberty Center man sentenced to 30 months for tax evasion

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in...
FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland in Baltimore, March 1, 2017. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A Liberty Center man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday for evading taxes.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice John Everson was convicted by a federal jury on three counts of tax evasion on Oct. 6, 2022.

According to court documents, Everson earned more than $2.3 million in income from his electrical engineering business. He attempted to conceal much of the income from the IRS and instructed clients to make payments to a trust that he controlled.

Everson used the money to pay personal expenses and make large withdrawals. He also funneled cash through the trust into other bank accounts held in the names of non-profit organizations that he and several family members controlled. He put his home and airplane in the name of a non-profit organization.

In total, Everson caused a loss of $658,487 to the IRS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof.
Habitat for Humanity working to fix woman’s leaking roof she won
Bowsher High School finally plays a home football game
Bowsher High School finally plays home football game
Contentious UAW-Big 3 negotiations could be on the horizon
Why It Matters - UAW members authorize strike
Nearly 146,000 auto workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis could walk off the job next month if...
Why it Matters - UAW members authorize strike