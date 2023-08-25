Liberty Center man sentenced to 30 months for tax evasion

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A Liberty Center man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday for evading taxes.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice John Everson was convicted by a federal jury on three counts of tax evasion on Oct. 6, 2022.

According to court documents, Everson earned more than $2.3 million in income from his electrical engineering business. He attempted to conceal much of the income from the IRS and instructed clients to make payments to a trust that he controlled.

Everson used the money to pay personal expenses and make large withdrawals. He also funneled cash through the trust into other bank accounts held in the names of non-profit organizations that he and several family members controlled. He put his home and airplane in the name of a non-profit organization.

In total, Everson caused a loss of $658,487 to the IRS.

