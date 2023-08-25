13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: August 25, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup livestreams the 13 Action News Week in Review on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

The event will take place on Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perrysburg Fire Division...
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources to Wood County seniors
Mugshot of Adam Link
Man found guilty on all charges in 2022 death of Eric Ham
The additional penalties could cost the plant $545,853.
Fostoria plant faces new penalties after 14th recent worker injury, Labor Dept. says
Authorities are looking to identify the victim of a homicide whose body was found decomposing...
Authorities working to ID remains of homicide victim found decomposing in Toledo home