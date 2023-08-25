13abc Marketplace
More than 13,000 without power Thursday night in Toledo area

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With severe storms sweeping through the area Thursday night, more than 10,000 people were left without power.

According to Toledo Edison’s power outage map, 13,273 people were without power at 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. The majority of the reported outages were near Point Place and Oregon.

The storm entered Northwest Ohio around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night and quickly moved through the area traveling southeast. During the course of the storm, tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Many Northwest Ohio counties remain in a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. A flood warning for Erie County will continue through Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

