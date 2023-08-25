13abc Marketplace
NWS confirms tornado hit Ottawa County

NWS confirmed Friday an EF-1 tornado hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered Sandusky County.
NWS confirmed Friday an EF-1 tornado hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered Sandusky County.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A tornado hit Ottawa County during Thursday night’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS confirmed Friday an EF-1 tornado hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered Sandusky County. The agency said the tornado hit at 11:08 p.m. and lasted through 11:15 p.m. The max recorded winds were 110mph and the path was more than 4 miles long.

No one was hurt but the tornado did leave behind storm damage in the area. The damage survey report says it started near South Nissen Road and West Deno Road, leaving behind several broken tree limbs and damaged a nursery greenhouse when it continued southeast.

It uprooted three large trees that damaged the roof of a house, damaged siding to another, snapped power lines and scattered broken tree limbs onto several homes.

