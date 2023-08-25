13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police find body of woman strangled to death in Toledo home

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for suspects after officers found the body of a woman who was strangled to death, according to the county coroner.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, police found the body of Lacey Bassett, 35, at a house in the 500 block of East Broadway in Toledo on Thursday afternoon. They were originally dispatched to a call for a possible drug overdose. The Toledo Police report said drug paraphernalia was found near the victim’s body.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined Bassett died from strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

Police are investigating the incident and have not publicly identified any suspects at this time. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

The event will take place on Aug. 31 and is being held to remember all of those who have been...
TLCHD to host Chalk the Walk in honor of Overdose Awareness Day
8/25: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
8/25: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
The victim was hanging out in the parking garage of Vistula Manor when he was stabbed in the...
TPD: Suspect allegedly stabs man in parking garage, steals $22
NWS confirmed Friday an EF-1 tornado hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered...
NWS confirms tornado hit Ottawa County