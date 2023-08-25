13abc Marketplace
Port Clinton community rallies behind three-year-old with brain cancer

Community leaders are coming together in Port Clinton, rallying around three-year-old Hazel Brown, who’s battling a rare form of brain cancer.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Brown was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) on July 3. DIPG is a highly aggressive and difficult to treat pediatric brain cancer.

“She was having trouble walking and she had an eye turn, so we actually took her to the eye doctor for that, and they diagnosed her with strabismus, but we just felt like there was something else going on,” said Leah Brown, Hazel’s mother. “We take her to the children’s hospital in Cleveland and just get here evaluated there, and then so that’s where she got diagnosed with DIPG.”

The Brown family has been traveling every day this summer to the University of Michigan for radiation treatments. The cancer affects Hazel’s motor skills.

“Thankfully right now, the radiation has taken away all of her symptoms,” Brown said.

The four-hour daily commute is taking a toll on the family budget.

“The amazing support we have gotten from our community, our family, friends and people we don’t even know,” Brown said.

With the help of the All in To Win Foundation, the community is rallying this weekend with a fundraiser for the Brown family.

“They’ll be there with the boots and the hats and the horns, signs, asking for cash, or gift card donations that will then be sent on to the foundation to then directly help the Brown family,” Mike Snider the mayor of Port Clinton said.

Leah and Wes Brown will continue their fight for Hazel.

“Finishing the radiation and then she goes back a month after the radiation to get an MRI and see what’s going on after the radiation and then we kind of discuss what possible trials she could be put on after that,” said Brown.

Eight locations will be set up around Port Clinton and Catawba Island on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for local law enforcement police and firefighters at Port Clinton Fire, EMS and Police, Lakeview Park, Port Clinton High School, Bataan Elementary School, Knoll Crest Plaza, Catawba Island Fire, EMS and Police, Miller Ferry, Gideon Owen Wine Co., The Orchard, CIVFD Station, Ottawa County Sheriff will be roaming all locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

