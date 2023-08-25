Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Frenchtown Villa in northeast Monroe County said multiple mobile homes were tossed by strong winds from a suspected tornado late Thursday night.

Radar detected rotation in the area around 10:30 p.m.

The residents said they were evacuated, and were just allowed back into the park around 5:30 a.m.

They said they smelled gas, and believe some may have died in the damage.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

