13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Frenchtown Villa in northeast Monroe County said multiple mobile homes were tossed by strong winds from a suspected tornado late Thursday night.

Radar detected rotation in the area around 10:30 p.m.

The residents said they were evacuated, and were just allowed back into the park around 5:30 a.m.

They said they smelled gas, and believe some may have died in the damage.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Hazel Brown with her parents Leah and Wes Brown.
Port Clinton community rallies behind 3-year-old with brain cancer
One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof...
Toledo’s Rooftop Repair Program leaves woman with a leaky roof
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus