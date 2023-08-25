Raising a toast to Lenawee County vineyards and wineries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of wine, California and France are probably among the first places that come to mind. But there are plenty of vineyards in both Ohio and Michigan. In fact, Lenawee County has a special trail dedicated to showing off its wineries.

Tucked away off a quiet dirt road in Adrian is the Flying Otter Vineyard and Winery.

“All the wine we make and sell comes from grapes we grow right here,” Bob Utter who was an engineer for forty years said.

Utter’s second career is as the owner and winemaker of the Flying Otter Winery.

“All the wine we make and sell comes from grapes we grow right here. It’s a full-time job, seven days a week. There is always more to do,” Utter said.

The very first grapes were planted on this land in 2005, inspired by Utter’s time in Europe.

“As part of my engineering career, I spent a lot of time in France. I fell in love with the wine and cheese culture, so I thought it would be great to start a vineyard and make wine,” Utter said.

From there, the Flying Otter took off.

“Originally, I was just going to have a vineyard, sell grapes and make wine for myself. It turned out to be popular and people kept asking where to get it, so it grew into a commercial winery,” Utter said.

13 different varieties of grapes are grown on 8 acres.

“Some I don’t have a lot of, they’re experimental. I’ve gone through several varieties that haven’t done well, so we pull them out and plant something else,” Utter said.

The grapes are all hand-picked, one bunch at a time.

“Harvest takes 2-3 weeks, and you start with the variety that is ripe and ready and others come after that. We just keep picking,” Utter said.

And plenty of different wines come from those grapes.

“From barrel-aged dry reds to sweet whites and everything in between. We even have a few dessert wines. I love them all,” Utter said.

The Flying Otter is part of the River Raisin Wine Trail which includes two wineries in the Irish Hills, along with Pentamere, an urban winery in Tecumseh.

Dan Measel is a co-owner and he calls himself the CFO or Chief Fermenting Officer. It’s a skill he’s perfected for decades and when it comes to making wine, there’s a science behind the process.

“Pay attention. Take lots of notes and keep practicing. Give me another 50 years, and we’ll have this,” Utter said.

All kidding aside, the winemaker loves seeing others enjoy the fruits of his labor.

“It may take six months to five years, but at the end of the process, there is something you can hold and taste. Also, you meet a lot of cool people,” Utter said.

Pentameter means five seas or lakes. The Great Lakes are a big part of this winery. Pentamere’s wines are all named after ships that sailed the five Great Lakes. The stories of those ships are on each label.

“We source our grapes from the Great Lakes region. It’s our modus operandi. We bring them in and process and bottle it here. Almost all of it is sold out the door here,” Utter said.

Dan says downtown Tecumseh is the perfect place for a quick visit or even an overnight stay.

“It’s a marvelous town. There’s a little bit of everything. We have great restaurants and overnight accommodation. You can enjoy it all without having to drive home,” Utter said.

The Flying Otter is open through October. In addition to the wine, there’s also live music on certain nights. There’s also a nice selection of food.

The Pentamere tasting room is open year-round.

To learn more about the entire River Raisin Wine Trail, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.