Search for suspected missing River Raisin kayaker delayed due to storm

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police will resume searching for a presumed missing kayaker witnesses said fell into the water on Thursday.

At approximately 6 p.m. the City of Monroe Public Safety Department received a call for a water rescue near the River Raisin Marina. The caller reported seeing a person in a kayak fall into the water.

Search teams from area fire departments, law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to look for the person.

A kayak was located, but no body.

Last night’s storms caused the search to be suspended, but it will resume Friday.

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞 - 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 At approximately 6 P.M. on August 24, the City of Monroe Public Safety Department...

Posted by Monroe Public Safety Department City of Monroe, MI on Thursday, August 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

