Search for suspected missing River Raisin kayaker delayed due to storm

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police will resume searching for a presumed missing kayaker witnesses said fell into the water on Thursday.

At approximately 6 p.m. the City of Monroe Public Safety Department received a call for a water rescue near the River Raisin Marina. The caller reported seeing a person in a kayak fall into the water.

Search teams from area fire departments, law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to look for the person.

A kayak was located, but no body.

Last night’s storms caused the search to be suspended, but it will resume Friday.

