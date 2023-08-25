Search for suspected missing River Raisin kayaker delayed due to storm
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police will resume searching for a presumed missing kayaker witnesses said fell into the water on Thursday.
At approximately 6 p.m. the City of Monroe Public Safety Department received a call for a water rescue near the River Raisin Marina. The caller reported seeing a person in a kayak fall into the water.
Search teams from area fire departments, law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to look for the person.
A kayak was located, but no body.
Last night’s storms caused the search to be suspended, but it will resume Friday.
