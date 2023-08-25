Senior Safety Expo to bring resources to Wood County seniors

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Safe Communities of Wood County and the Perrysburg Fire Department are teaming up to hold the second Senior Safety Expo.

The event will take place on Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perrysburg Fire Division Headquarters located at 26100 Fort Meigs Road.

Organizers say the Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help Wood County seniors understand the importance of staying safe. These resources include information on preventing falls, poisonings, burns, elder abuse and avoiding scams.

The following is the schedule for the event:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Senior resource information booths

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Free Lunch and Learn

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Senior resource presentations

The Expo will also feature a drive-thru car fit station to check vehicle safety and proper seat belt use. To reserve a spot, call Sandy Wiechman at 419-372-9353.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.