Strike authorization passes overwhelmingly for Big Three UAW

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers officials announced Friday that union members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have voted in favor of strike authorization.

The UAW contract with the Big Three car manufacturers expires in September. 96.3% of voting GM workers approved authorization, to go with 95.3% of Stellantis workers.

Including the Ford workers, 97% of UAW member voted to give authorization to their union to strike if contract negotiations broke down.

The votes are in, and the results are astounding: 97% of Big Three members voted YES to authorize a strike if the automakers don't give us a fair deal. Get strike ready: https://bit.ly/3YMOyuJ

Posted by UAW International Union on Friday, August 25, 2023

