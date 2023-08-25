Strike authorization passes overwhelmingly for Big Three UAW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers officials announced Friday that union members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have voted in favor of strike authorization.
The UAW contract with the Big Three car manufacturers expires in September. 96.3% of voting GM workers approved authorization, to go with 95.3% of Stellantis workers.
Including the Ford workers, 97% of UAW member voted to give authorization to their union to strike if contract negotiations broke down.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.