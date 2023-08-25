TLCHD to host Chalk the Walk in honor of Overdose Awareness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Opiate Coalition is hosting a day-long Chalk the Walk event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will take place on Aug. 31 and is being held to remember all of those who have been lost to drugs and overdose.

Chalk the Walk will feature local artists, family and friends who will create chalk art on the sidewalk of Promenade Park. Chalk will be provided for the public and community members to leave messages and drawings on the surrounding sidewalks.

According to TLCHD, family-friendly activities will also take place at the event and consist of writing messages of hope, bracelet making, rock painting, decorating picture frames, face painting and yoga led by Melany Gladieux. Food trucks will also be available.

There will also be a remembrance ceremony at 5:45 p.m. which will be followed by the Reading of the Names which consists of names submitted by those who have lost a loved one.

