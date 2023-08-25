13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TLCHD to host health literacy and self-advocacy event

The event will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library.
The event will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library.(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s Local Office on Minority Health is hosting an event focused on health literacy and self-advocacy.

The event will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St.

TLCHD says the purpose of the event is to inform the public on how to navigate the helthcare system.

“Navigating health information and services can be challenging, regardless of age, race, socioeconomic status or education level,” said TLCHD. “Misunderstanding the healthcare system can lead to uninformed and unknowing decision-making and overpayment for healthcare.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

Community leaders are coming together in Port Clinton, rallying around three-year-old Hazel...
Port Clinton community rallies behind three-year-old with brain cancer
One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof.
Habitat for Humanity working to fix woman's leaking roof
Pictures of the Week! August 25, 2023
Police will resume searching for a presumed missing kayaker witnesses said fell into the water...
Search for suspected missing kayaker in River Raisin delayed due to storm