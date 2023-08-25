TLCHD to host health literacy and self-advocacy event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s Local Office on Minority Health is hosting an event focused on health literacy and self-advocacy.

The event will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St.

TLCHD says the purpose of the event is to inform the public on how to navigate the helthcare system.

“Navigating health information and services can be challenging, regardless of age, race, socioeconomic status or education level,” said TLCHD. “Misunderstanding the healthcare system can lead to uninformed and unknowing decision-making and overpayment for healthcare.”

