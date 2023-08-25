13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo police cadets begin firearm training

Before TPD’s new recruits can hit the streets, they have to go through intense firearms training.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department’s new recruits are starting their intense firearm training which must be completed before they hit the streets.

The cadets are learning about their weapons, gun safety, trigger control, stance, and grip.

“Most of them have never handled a firearm,” TPD range Sgt. Corey Russell said.

Russell is teaching them more than to just hit a paper target. He’s putting them through intense training.

“As they begin to master the shooting, we begin to add stress. We add stress by compressing time. So, we ask them to shoot with a time window, and as they become proficient with that, we can press the time window,” Sgt. Russell said. “We ask them to do additional things, for example, do a magazine change shoot multiple target. Move the cover while shooting accurately.”

He’s also preparing them to survive deadly force encounters.

Cadet Eric Hagen is working to improve his speed.

“If you’re not fast enough, you’re probably not making it home,” Cadet Eric Hagen said.

It won’t be long before Hagen and his classmates hit the streets.

They’ll be expected to handle their firearms safely and accurately in all types of situations.

The cadets will graduate in November

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in...
Liberty Center man sentenced to 30 months for tax evasion
One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof.
Habitat for Humanity working to fix woman’s leaking roof she won
Bowsher High School finally plays a home football game
Bowsher High School finally plays home football game
Contentious UAW-Big 3 negotiations could be on the horizon
Why It Matters - UAW members authorize strike
Nearly 146,000 auto workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis could walk off the job next month if...
Why it Matters - UAW members authorize strike