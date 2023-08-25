Toledo police cadets begin firearm training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department’s new recruits are starting their intense firearm training which must be completed before they hit the streets.

The cadets are learning about their weapons, gun safety, trigger control, stance, and grip.

“Most of them have never handled a firearm,” TPD range Sgt. Corey Russell said.

Russell is teaching them more than to just hit a paper target. He’s putting them through intense training.

“As they begin to master the shooting, we begin to add stress. We add stress by compressing time. So, we ask them to shoot with a time window, and as they become proficient with that, we can press the time window,” Sgt. Russell said. “We ask them to do additional things, for example, do a magazine change shoot multiple target. Move the cover while shooting accurately.”

He’s also preparing them to survive deadly force encounters.

Cadet Eric Hagen is working to improve his speed.

“If you’re not fast enough, you’re probably not making it home,” Cadet Eric Hagen said.

It won’t be long before Hagen and his classmates hit the streets.

They’ll be expected to handle their firearms safely and accurately in all types of situations.

The cadets will graduate in November

