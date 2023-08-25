Toledo’s Rooftop Repair Program leaves woman with a leaky roof

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof put on. She says the new roof was installed June 22, and claimed she’s had has five different instances of the roof leaking after the installation.

Elesondra Deromano -- who goes by “El” -- told 13 Action News she won a contest through the city’s Rooftops Repair Program and Habitat for Humanity. But she claims this “new” roof over her head is worse than what she had before.

“It was just coming through like you turn a water faucet on.” said Deromano.

Deromano wants answers. She says it’s a case of “rinse and repeat” -- water leaking from her roof again. She says it is damaging her new furniture as well as valuables, such as her Pac Man machines.

She told 13 Action News she has called to have it repaired, and each time crews come out to repair it, she claims the fix doesn’t work.

“He came out here, he sent somebody out, and that’s what they threw on my roof. And then it rained again, and then he came back out, and they threw some more stuff on my roof and they said they fixed it. So this is the fifth time.” said Deromano.

Deromano says she had her porch screened in just three years ago. Now she says she is worried that she won’t get the usage out of it like she’d hoped for.

“This roof is not going to be able to hold snow because it doesn’t even hold rain. They’re saying it’s not their fault, they put the roof on that has something to do with the siding. Now every single time it rains, everything is getting soaked.” said Deromano.

Deromano says she just wants a fixed roof and to not have to deal with these problems anymore.

If something is not right, report it because you deserve for your roof to be 100%.” said Deromano.

13 Action News reached out to city and Habitat for Humanity. A spokesperson for Habitat did tell us that their crews have been out to work on the roof, and pointed out that there could be some other issues with the house, but they will be in contact with Deromano to resolve the issue.

