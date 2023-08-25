TPD: Suspect allegedly stabs man in parking garage, steals $22

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a man was allegedly stabbed in a parking garage early Thursday morning.

TPS says on Aug. 24 around 6:35 a.m., a 34-year-old man was hanging out in the parking garage of Vistula Manor when he was stabbed in the back by an unknown Black male.

The suspect then stole $22 from the victim’s pocket and left the scene.

According to TPD, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

