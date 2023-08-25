13abc Marketplace
U.S. Marshals arrest Alabama homicide suspect hiding in Lima

Stewart is the fifth suspect in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Alabama.
Stewart is the fifth suspect in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Alabama.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a homicide suspect from Alabama on Friday after they found her hiding in Lima, Ohio.

Members of the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, arrested Alyssa Stewart, 19, on Aug. 25.

NOVFTF says Stewart, who was wanted by the Andalusia Police Department in Alabama, is the fifth suspect in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Alabama.

In May 2023, a warrant for murder was issued by Covington County for the arrest of Stewart and an investigation by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force into Stewart’s whereabouts began immediately.

According to NOVFTF, recently, members of GCRFTF obtained a possible hiding spot for Stewart in Lima. On Friday, NOVFTF made contact at a home on the 1100 block of Knollwood Drive in Lima and arrested Stewart without any incident.

Stewart will remain in the custody of the Allen County Jail until she can be extradited back to Alabama to face her pending charges.

“Fugitives wanted for crimes of violence will find no hiding spots in northern Ohio, they will be caught and removed from our communities,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

