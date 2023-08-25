Why it Matters - UAW members authorize strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 146,000 auto workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis could walk off the job next month if they can’t reach a deal on a new contract.

The United Auto Workers union voted overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies.

You can watch the full Why It Matters above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.