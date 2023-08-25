13abc Marketplace
Why It Matters - UAW members authorize strike

Nearly 146,000 auto workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis could walk off the job next month if they can't reach a deal on a new contract.
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 146,000 auto workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis could walk off the job next month if they can’t reach a deal on a new contract.

The United Auto Workers union voted overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies.

