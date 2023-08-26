13abc Marketplace
8/26: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Quiet and cool for next week. The heat returns Labor Day weekend.
8/26: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cooler with lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s, along with a light breeze off the lake. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and a bit chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Sunny with highs again in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Sunny skies Tuesday with more clouds later in the day when a stray shower is possible. It’ll also be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and cool again Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. A lake breeze will keep it cool from Wednesday into Thursday, with highs Thursday in the mid-70s. Sunny and warmer Friday with highs in the low 80s. Getting hot for the holiday weekend with highs approaching 90 all three days.

