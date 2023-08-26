Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: August 25th, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week two of the 2023 high school football season is underway and BCSN and 13abc have you covered.

The Game of the Week is St. John’s Jesuit at Anthony Wayne. This week also features a big game between Whitmer and Central Catholic.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games and several more on Friday night. He’ll also have the Cheerleaders of the Week and the Trifecta. A widget with the live scores for each game in the area can be found at the end of this story.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

St. John’s at Anthony Wayne

Central Catholic at Whitmer

Clay at Northview

Fremont Ross at Sandusky

Rogers at Springfield

Bryan at Maumee

Liberty Center at Napoleon

Lake at Northwood

Western Reserve at Margaretta

Morenci at Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.