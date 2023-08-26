Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: August 25th, 2023
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week two of the 2023 high school football season is underway and BCSN and 13abc have you covered.
The Game of the Week is St. John’s Jesuit at Anthony Wayne. This week also features a big game between Whitmer and Central Catholic.
Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games and several more on Friday night. He’ll also have the Cheerleaders of the Week and the Trifecta. A widget with the live scores for each game in the area can be found at the end of this story.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
- St. John’s at Anthony Wayne
- Central Catholic at Whitmer
- Clay at Northview
- Fremont Ross at Sandusky
- Rogers at Springfield
- Bryan at Maumee
- Liberty Center at Napoleon
- Lake at Northwood
- Western Reserve at Margaretta
- Morenci at Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
