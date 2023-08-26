13abc Marketplace
Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Moisture sticking around; mostly sunny for the near future
Moisture is sticking around for Saturday, though Sunday is already looking quite beautiful.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Fog is impacting visibility this morning, though once the air is able to warm up, it can hold that moisture a bit better. While it’ll feel a bit more humid today, we are looking mostly sunny and seasonable in terms of the temperature, only climbing to the low-80s. Tomorrow will be even more beautiful with comfortable dew points and lots of sunshine. We will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. We are tracking a much calmer pattern with cooler temperatures and plenty of sun, with only a slight chance for rain appearing Wednesday.

