Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Fog is impacting visibility this morning, though once the air is able to warm up, it can hold that moisture a bit better. While it’ll feel a bit more humid today, we are looking mostly sunny and seasonable in terms of the temperature, only climbing to the low-80s. Tomorrow will be even more beautiful with comfortable dew points and lots of sunshine. We will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. We are tracking a much calmer pattern with cooler temperatures and plenty of sun, with only a slight chance for rain appearing Wednesday.

