Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms

*The video above is from before the confirmation of a fourth tornado.

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Four tornadoes struck down in the 13 Action News viewing area Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS confirmed Friday EF-1 tornadoes hit Monroe County, Michigan, Ottawa County, Ohio, and Erie County, Ohio.

The damage survey for one of the Monroe County tornadoes says it touched down at 10:38 p.m. Thursday and lasted until 10:43 p.m., reaching peak winds of 100mph. The tornado’s path was almost five miles long. It flipped over a manufactured home in the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home park and tore roofs off of mobile homes. It took down trees, with some leaning on power poles.

A second tornado touched down in Monroe County Thursday night at 10:39 p.m. The Ef-1 tornado touched down in South Rockwood with maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. This tornado had a path length of 5.4 miles.

Another tornado in the viewing area hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered Sandusky County. The agency said the tornado hit at 11:08 p.m. and lasted through 11:15 p.m. The max recorded winds were 110mph and the path was more than 4 miles long.

No one was hurt but the tornado did leave behind storm damage in the area. The damage survey report says it started near South Nissen Road and West Deno Road, leaving behind several broken tree limbs and damaged a nursery greenhouse when it continued southeast.

It uprooted three large trees that damaged the roof of a house, damaged siding to another, snapped power lines and scattered broken tree limbs onto several homes.

Another EF-1 tornado hit Vermilion Township in Erie County at 11:47 p.m. and was only on the ground for one minute. It reached max winds of 90mph and broke off tree limbs that fell on to homes, with one large limb partially destroying a home near Mari-Dor Beach Cottages, but no one was home. It was on the ground for less than a half of a mile, NWS damage surveys found.

There has been a record-breaking number of tornadoes in the 13 Action News viewing area this year, with 19 total tornadoes. The previous record for the area was 15. Now with four tornadoes Thursday night this year we have had 20 tornadoes.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.