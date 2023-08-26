13abc Marketplace
High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

