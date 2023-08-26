13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for suspects after officers found the body of a woman who was strangled, according to the county coroner.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, police found the body of Lacey Bassett, 35, at a house in the 500 block of East Broadway in Toledo on Thursday afternoon. They were originally dispatched to a call for a possible drug overdose. The Toledo Police report said drug paraphernalia was found near the victim’s body.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined Bassett died from strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

Police are investigating the incident and have not publicly identified any suspects at this time. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in...
Liberty Center man sentenced to 30 months for tax evasion
One local woman is having trouble dealing with all of this rain, even after getting a new roof.
Habitat for Humanity working to fix woman’s leaking roof she won
Bowsher High School finally plays a home football game
Bowsher High School finally plays home football game
Contentious UAW-Big 3 negotiations could be on the horizon
Why It Matters - UAW members authorize strike