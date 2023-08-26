Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for suspects after officers found the body of a woman who was strangled, according to the county coroner.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, police found the body of Lacey Bassett, 35, at a house in the 500 block of East Broadway in Toledo on Thursday afternoon. They were originally dispatched to a call for a possible drug overdose. The Toledo Police report said drug paraphernalia was found near the victim’s body.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined Bassett died from strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

Police are investigating the incident and have not publicly identified any suspects at this time. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

