Tiffin officials asking residents to ‘dream big’

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Adam Gillmor is asking Tiffin residents to dream big.

“We just launched our Dream Big Tiffin process that is now a biannual process that is designed to source community development ideas from the public generally,” Gillmor who is the development coordinator for the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership said.

“Community development is things like you know your parks, your roads, your sewers, street scaping, which we have a lot of downtown, those sorts of projects that really improve the quality of life in a community,” Gillmor said.

Citizens and organizations can submit ideas and full project proposals for community development projects online through Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Community development projects are those that benefit the public and improve the quality of life, like parks, the arts, education, healthcare, and public services.

Gillmor said there is no dedicated pot of money for projects being discussed.

“We take the information contained in the project idea and submissions, and then as money becomes available, so next year for example is the state capital budget, we will see what is a good fit, if there’s a park project, well park projects are fantastic for capital funding so we can run it through that process, government grants as they become available, whenever there is a good program fit,” said Gillmor.

One of those good program fits was the Tiffin Community Kitchen, just down the road from Gillmor’s office. With the help of Dream Big, they were able to secure a grant for $150,000 dollars.

“Provide a material benefit to our low to moderate income folks by giving them cooking classes and the ability to know how to access the fresh local food that are for sale every Saturday at our farmers’ market,” Gillmor said.

Gillmor stresses that public feedback is vital for the community.

“Take that feedback to the government and say, look, this is what our community wants, this is what they need, please fund this and here’s why,” Gillmor said.

Once the submission period closes on Sept. 20, the public will weigh in, followed by a review by members of the Tiffin Community Development Committee. They will evaluate and classify each of the project proposals as ‘priority,’ ‘recommended,’ or ‘reviewed’ based on several factors, including whether the project has a solid business plan, is mature and ready to move forward, has secured any other funding, and is sustainable. The final step is the full approval of the list by the entire Tiffin Community Development Committee.

