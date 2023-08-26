Whitmer hosts first football game at home with strict security measures implemented

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A football matchup between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School returned to the field for the first time since a shooting outside the stadium wounded three people, including a student, last October.

At the game, strict security measures were implemented to ensure the safety of attendants.

16 armed officers were acting as security at the game, wanting and checking fans’ bags before they entered the stadium. Children under high school age were only allowed to attend with a parent present. High school students were required to show ID upon entry.

“I think we always reflect what our best security measures are at every game,” said Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt. “I think at the Central game we were as prepared as we could be and tonight we are as prepared as we can be.”

Three people are currently facing charges in relation to last October’s shooting at Whitmer High School. They are expected to appear in court next month.

