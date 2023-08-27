13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/27: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Dry air settling in today; slight chance of afternoon rain on Tuesday
Dry air settles in today and sticks around for most of the week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures only climb into the mid-70s, and with a northeasterly breeze, areas by the lakeshore might not hit the 70s! All of us look at a sunny and dry day, and this reflects well into tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon is our next best chance for rain with areas in Southeast Michigan being the primary recipients of any potential rain. Areas in our southern counties are looking quite dry for now. Temperatures won’t hit the 80s until Tuesday, and we remain dry through the weekend. As a result, we see heat returning to the area just in time for Labor Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus

Latest News

Dry air settles in today and sticks around for most of the week.
8/27: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
8/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/26: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/26: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/26: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast