8/27: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures only climb into the mid-70s, and with a northeasterly breeze, areas by the lakeshore might not hit the 70s! All of us look at a sunny and dry day, and this reflects well into tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon is our next best chance for rain with areas in Southeast Michigan being the primary recipients of any potential rain. Areas in our southern counties are looking quite dry for now. Temperatures won’t hit the 80s until Tuesday, and we remain dry through the weekend. As a result, we see heat returning to the area just in time for Labor Day weekend.

