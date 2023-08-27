Bomb squad recovers 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives from northern Ohio residence Saturday

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A northern Ohio residence was the center of attention for the Norwalk Police Department and the Ashland County Bomb Squad Saturday, where officials say they recovered fifteen ‘extremely old’ explosives from inside.

Officers with the Norwalk Police Department responded to a residence on Newton Street, saying the current owner located what they believed to be explosives in the basement of their residence. Officials say they were most likely left behind by the previous owner.

Once officers confirmed the items were explosives, they say they contacted the Ashland County Bomb Squad. Officials then say they established a safety perimeter and notified nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

Officials with the Ashland County Bomb Squad say they collected approximately 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives, later identified as railroad torpedo explosives, that were beginning to “weep and ooze its contents.”

Railroad torpedo explosives would typically be set off by the weight of a train to notify the engineer of a hazard ahead. They consist of small amounts of dynamite.

Officials say later on they learned the content of the 15 explosives found inside the Norwalk residence would not have been enough to be a danger to anything more than the residence they were located in. The Ashland County Bomb Squad collected the items for disposal.

It is not clear if officials intend to pursue an investigation into the matter at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.