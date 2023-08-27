Important deadlines for Ohio voters ahead of November election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans will take to the polls this November to vote on a plethora of issues, including abortion access and marijuana legalization.

Those issues were seemingly at the heart of the conversation during a special election in August, as Ohio voters rejected a proposal that would have made it harder to amend the state’s constitution.

Ohio Issue 1, the Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative, is on the ballot for Ohio’s November election as a citizen-initiated ballot measure that would amend the state’s constitution. According to Ohio’s Secretary of State, if passed, the proposal would enshrine into the constitution that Ohioans have a right to make and carry out their own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care and abortion.

Ohio Issue 2, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, is another citizen-initiated ballot measure that would amend current state statutes related to marijuana usage. If passed, marijuana use would be legal for adults 21 years old and older, allowing adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to six mature marijuana plants and up to six seedlings, and enacting a 10% tax on marijuana sales.

Currently in Ohio, medical marijuana is legal with a physician’s prescription, however, recreational use is still illegal.

The election will take place on November 7 and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here are several important deadlines voters should know ahead of Election Day, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office:

