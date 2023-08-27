Local volleyball players get muddy for a cause at Lucas County Rec

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of local volleyball players rallied together at the Lucas County Rec Center to play the sport they love, while also raising money for a great cause.

The annual “Bump, Set Splat” mud volleyball tournament, hosted for 13 years by the Toledo Sport and Social Club, took place in Maumee Saturday. The tournament has raised more than $75,000 for local charities since it started in 2010.

“We’ve got a lot of good young people that are playing in our sports and in our leagues and I thought since we got all these great people playing let’s put together a charity event where they all get to play in one day and help support a cause,” said Toledo Sport and Social Club Owner Jesse Spier.

This year’s organization was Nature’s Nursery, which provides medical care and rehabilitation to wild animals in Northwest Ohio.

“We take in almost 4,000 animals a year and we’re funded by events like this and private events so this is just a huge fundraiser for us and great for us to meet our mission,” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Aey.

Some of the funds will go toward fixing up Nature’s Nursery’s new home in Waterville.

“We’re still working on our new project with all the outdoor buildout for the new facility so those funds will go toward that project and pay for the renovations,” said Aey.

Spier told 13 Action News the event has doubled in size over the years.

“We expanded from originally starting with only six courts, we’re now up to 13 courts with 105 teams. Each team has 10 players, so I have a thousand people in the mud behind me,” said Spier.

“We’re always the mud pigs and so we have little ears and cute little pink outfits. And then yeah we just play in a bunch of muddy water... and fall in it,” said Dianna Brewer, who participated in the tournament.

The players aren’t professionals, but regardless of their performance, it’s an ace for the community.

“It’s actually really nice being able to enjoy myself and bring everyone out here and have a good time, but actually having it go towards a good cause and knowing that is really nice,” said Mud Pigs Team Member Matt Long.

According to Aey, Nature’s Nursery expects to bring in about $15,000 from Saturday’s event.

