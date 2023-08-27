Newport community rallying together to help those affected by tornado

Newport, Mich.(WTVG) - An EF-1 tornado ripped through the Frenchtown Villa mobile home park last week, leaving hundreds of people searching for help.

Now, one local elementary school is making that help not so hard to find.

The Airport Jets community is rallying by collecting donations for those who were impacted by Thursday and Friday’s storms.

“What do we need? Where do we need to go? And that’s just how we are. That’s Airport,” said Niedermeier Elementary PTO president Melissa Siewert. “We’re just an awesome awesome family.”

The Newport community is stepping up to provide necessities for those who need them the most right now. Volunteers at Niedermeier Elementary School have been collecting donations for the Frenchtown Villa mobile home park residents after a tornado damaged several homes last week.

“It was just helplessness. Like what can we do? There has to be something we can do.” said Siewert.

What started as a thought turned into an outpour of community love according to Siewert.

“I shot a text message to Mr. Furtney and he said green light, do whatever you need to do. We posted on our Facebook page, and it just kind of spread like wildfire.” said Siewert.

The school’s principal, Matt Furtney, says donations of all kinds have been pouring in.

“We’ve had parents affected, or people affected by the storms, and they’re still here working,” said Furtney. “They’re still here donating their time and their food and their stuff.”

One of those people affected is Shayne Stuck.

“When we got the notification from a bunch of other people that Niedermeier needed help and more donations, even though we were impacted, we brought water and juice because there are more impacted families than ours,” said Stuck.

Adding that something like this makes you think twice.

“It doesn’t dawn on you until you’re in it that, holy crap, it can happen to you,” said Stuck. “I was telling the ladies here that I woke up on Thursday morning annoyed saying I wish we were two houses down because we wouldn’t have been hit as hard. I woke up Friday morning thankful that we weren’t two houses down because we would have lost everything.”

Many community members say they’re thankful no one was seriously injured and they’re just proud to be part of this community.

“When families are affected, you just jump in you don’t even ask questions. So it’s been amazing, it’s something that makes me so proud,” said Siewert.

Organizers will be at Niedermeier Elementary again to collect donations Sunday. They tell 13 Action News they will be out there and helping for as long as it is needed.

