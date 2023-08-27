13abc Marketplace
OVI checkpoint in Findlay leads to 2 arrests Friday night

Over 1,000 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were arrested Friday night as a result of an OVI checkpoint conducted on North Main Street in Findlay.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the OVI checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday night. Officials say in that time, over 1,000 vehicles passed through and checked.

Officials reported two arrests were made as a result of the checkpoint, one of those being for marijuana impairment and possession. The other arrest came as a result of drug paraphernalia.

OSHP says they’d like to remind motorists to always drive sober and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or consuming any type of drugs.

