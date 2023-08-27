13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.(TELEGRAM/WAGNER_SVODKI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus

Latest News

Dry air settles in today and sticks around for most of the week.
8/27: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia during training exercise
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic...
WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container