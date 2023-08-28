6-year-old boy recovering after being hit by car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in South Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, a 21-year-old driver hit the child around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of South Avenue and Champion Street. The boy’s father, Francisco Hendrix, told 13 Action News he got the knock on the door nobody ever wants to get.

“In life you really plan for things and you always expect to be ready and hope for the best, expect the worst. But when it really happens and it’s right there it’s indescribable,” said Hendrix.

A Toledo Police officer recognized Hendrix’s son Chevy and showed Hendrix a photo of him.

“She showed me the phone with the picture on it and it was a rather disturbing picture. She asked me if I could identify him and it was my son,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix said Chevy was riding his bike with friends at Highland Park, which is located just a few blocks away from their home.

“He wasn’t in good shape at all. He was unconscious... unresponsive,” said Hendrix.

Chevy was rushed to a local hospital but had to be transferred to another hospital in Columbus. Once he was there, he was put on a breathing machine and underwent emergency surgery.

“He’s had surgery on his neck. He’s had surgery on his diaphragm. He had surgery on his left leg and thankfully he just needed a cast on his right leg because his right leg was broken also,” said Hendrix.

But Chevy’s dad told 13 Action News he is a fighter and is recovering well. According to Hendrix, Chevy should be able to walk and ride a bike again.

“He’s off his breathing machine, he’s breathing on his own. He’s up and his motor skills are working well,” said Hendrix, “from the extent of the injuries, they said it’s basically a miracle that he’s here.”

The driver involved in the crash was not cited, but as Chevy begins the long road to recovery, Hendrix wants his son’s story to be a reminder to look out and be careful on the road.

“If I see a park I might understand that there might be children around. That’s why I encourage everyone to slow down and put their phone down. You know with the extent of his injuries and the explanation they gave us, I’m more than happy he’s here,” said Hendrix.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Chevy’s medical bills. You can find the link here.

