Aside from an isolated storm Tuesday, dry and comfortable this week.
8/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and a bit chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s and a light lake breeze. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and cooler again Wednesday with highs back in the mid-70s. Sunny skies for Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Lots of sunshine for Friday and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday and getting hot with highs in the upper 80s both days. Even hotter for Labor Day, when highs may reach the low 90s.

