8/28: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

We are starting the work week on a beautiful note with plenty of sunshine and dry air. Temperatures climb to the mid-70s across the area, being a bit cooler by the lakeshore with a northerly breeze. The first half of tomorrow will be mostly sunny and temperatures hardly crack the 80s, and rain comes in from the northwest tomorrow afternoon and evening. Because there won’t be much heat present, thunderstorms aren’t too great of a concern. Dry conditions return with incoming sun on Thursday and with that comes the heat. Temperatures climb into the 90s just in time for Labor Day weekend.

