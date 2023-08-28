August 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be around 80 with a small chance of an evening shower. Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine and cool weather. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s with lows in the upper 40s to 50s. The weekend looks sunny and dry. It will be turning hotter. Friday will be in the middle 80s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s. The low 90s return on Sunday. Highs may approach the middle 90s starting on Labor Day.

