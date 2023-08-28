13abc Marketplace
Family seeking justice in the deadly accident of their loved one

A Toledo family is speaking out looking for answers after their mother was hit and killed in a crash three weeks ago.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family is speaking out looking for answers after their mother was hit and killed in a crash three weeks ago.

“She was a social butterfly. She loved being out with her friends. She loved making people happy,” the victim’s daughter Analys Gama said. “That was my best friend. Most definitely she was my best friend.”

Family and friends of Leticia Flores held signs that read justice for my mom. Earlier this month the 34-year-old mother was leaving Oshea’s Irish pub with friends.

As they were crossing the street Flores was hit by a car. Flores has five kids between the ages of three and 15.

“It’s hard for me but they’re babies,” said Gama

The family says they’re waiting for police to charge the driver.

According to a police report the 27-year-old woman failed to provide insurance information at the scene.

Police are still investigating the accident. According to the traffic report, alcohol may have played a role in the woman hitting Flores.

“I was devastated I just freaked out, broke my heart. I just want justice,” Christal Montez who grew up with Flores said.

Police have not filed any charges in the case because they are still investigating.

13 Action News called the driver involved in this incident but she has yet to return our phone call.

