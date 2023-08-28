13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process by Nov. 28.
TFRD recruitment and application process begins
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case