Liberty-Benton opens new elementary and middle school building

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new superintendent, a new elementary and new middle school, and a newly renovated high school, it’s all being celebrated ahead of the new school year at Liberty-Benton in Findlay.

Staff members inside the new Liberty-Benton Elementary and Middle School building were busy mopping floors and washing windows, getting ready for the first day of class Sept. 5.

“At the time that we passed our bond in 2019, we had ten portable classrooms,” new superintendent Bruce Otley said.

Otley, a Bowling Green native, has been with the school district for the last 18 years. For the last four years, he served as director of operations.

Otley said the new building, which houses the elementary on the first floor, and middle school on the second, has 141,000 square feet for learning.

“The old school just wasn’t conducive to modern learning; the classroom sizes, in particular, were greatly undersized,” Otley said.

Second-grade teacher Holly Myers explains some of the new technology that’s at her fingertips.

“To be able to have wireless technology and something great like this BenQ board, it’s all touch screen, our kids have been very fortunate to have one-to-one technology for several years now, but the fact teachers now have touch screen technology, we can mirror an iPad what we’re doing on a board, it just makes instruction so much more effective I think, and much more time efficient for teachers,” Myers said while scrolling through her smart board located at the front of her classroom.

Teachers will also be able to utilize classic forms of teaching, like the chalkboard.

“We also have spaces outside that have a chalkboard, the old school chalkboard that teachers can use for instruction,” middle school principal Kyle Leatherman said.

The total cost of the new elementary and middle school building, along with the remolded high school was $45.6 million.

“We passed a bond that was $7.3 million, but $1.8 million rolled off before we collected one dollar of that bond, which meant that $5.5 million was the actual millage that we collected,” Otley said.

Just across the parking lot, the existing high school saw improvements, like a new learning commons area.

“This was part of a $7 million dollar renovation project that occurred in the high school. This is a great space for kids to just congregate together, read books, socialize, do small group work,” Otley said.

