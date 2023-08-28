Local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine” volunteers clean up portion of Route 20

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Route 20 in Perrysburg is cleaner now thanks to local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine”. Volunteers grabbed their gloves and trash bags Saturday to help beautify part of the street. 78 pounds of litter was collected and it was all because of one Ukrainian wanting to make a difference.

More than 20 people gathered along Fremont Pike to help clean up litter in honor of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The effort initiated by one resettled Ukrainian who noticed the mess on his one hour walk to work each day. Unfortunately, he couldn’t speak with us because he was working. His colleagues spoke on his behalf.

“So the man that initiated this, his name is Slava from Ukraine, he just came over about 3 weeks ago through ‘Toledo Helps Ukraine’. From his walk from his home to work, was pretty filthy with trash, so he said, hey why not get together as a group and clean up the whole path there down Route 20 in Perrysburg.” said Jesse Smith, who helped with the cleanup.

“Toledo Helps Ukraine” founder, Alona Matchenko, says word got out about the cleanup effort and people stepped up even on short notice.

“No more than 7 days, that’s for sure,” said Matchenko. “We were just sitting casually talking and he said let’s do it. And I was like well, let’s try. Let’s give it a try. If nothing else, you and me, my daughter, my family and people I host from Ukraine will show up and to our surprise, not only Ukrainian refugees showed up, but the American community also joined us.”

Matchenko’s husband, Jesse Smith, told me that caring about your community isn’t new for Ukrainians.

“Just sees how people care about the community, wanna keep trash off our streets,” said Smith. “Make it look nice. It’s definitely how Ukrainians viewed -- I asked them Friday if they have a lot of trash in Ukraine and they say generally not, they try to pick stuff up in neighborhoods there. They care about their ecosystem.”

Matchenko says she’s hoping efforts like this can continue.

“All we wanted is to raise awareness through meaningful cause and to get everybody understanding that Ukraine still suffers and we here are doing our best to help.” said Matchenko.

Volunteers with “Toledo Helps Ukraine” have helped to relocate 59 Ukrainians so far. They hope to keep increasing that number.

