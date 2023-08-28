Man arrested for carrying gun at Woodward football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers chased down a 19-year-old Toledo man that had a gun at a high school football game Friday night.

According to the police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Central around 9 p.m. for a report of two males with firearms walking toward the school parking lot.

When officers tried to stop two people that matched the description, both of them fled. One was caught immediately after the initial stop, and the other, Amonte Thompson-Riccardi, was arrested a short time later. He is charged with Illegal Conveyance of Firearm onto School Grounds.

