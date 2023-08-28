Memorial Service to honor four who died in plane crash during rescue mission

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) -- You’ll see the name Sergeant Rigoni on the road sign at the entrance to Macgruder Hospital in Port Clinton. You may also spot “Robert Rigoni” on a plaque on South Bass Island.

The police officer from Port Clinton was one of four people who lost his life when the plane he was piloting crashed during a rescue mission.

“He flew, on his days off from Port Clinton Police Department, he flew for the airlines. He was a regular pilot and pilot instructor for the airline,” explained Billy Rigoni, son of Sgt. Bob Rigoni. “The night of that accident ... the weather was really bad, Life Flight out of Toledo couldn’t fly. The chopper was grounded, so they called up my dad to see if he would take off and try to go get this guy off of Kelly’s Island.”

Billy was 10 years old when his father died December 9, 1983. Sergeant Rigoni was trying to fly to Kelly’s Island to get to the police chief there after Billy says the chief had a suspected heart attack.

“So, (my father) landed at Put-In-Bay and picked up an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy that lived on the island, and then a Put-In-Bay paramedic and a Put-In-Bay dispatcher. The four of them got in the airplane and headed for Kelly’s and the plane went down in the weather,” said Billy, who added that it took days to learn his father’s fate

“Most of the boats on Put-In-Bay, everything was out of the water. It was in December, you know? So, I think a lot of the people on Put-In-Bay, the community, they put boats back in the water and they started searching,” continued Billy.

Over the next two years, 1984 and 1985, Billy says the people of Put-In-Bay put up a memorial bell tower, with four bells symbolizing the four lives lost. It stands in front of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church on the island.

Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock, there will be a memorial service and dedication of a new addition: A flagpole. It’s another gesture honoring those who gave their lives trying to save the life of someone else.

