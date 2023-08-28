Michigan man sentenced to 10+ years in jail for enticement of a minor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was sentenced to over 10 months in jail on Aug. 28 for for enticement of a minor.

The Department of Justice says U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick sentenced Christopher Smith, 31, of Detroit to 135 months in prison Smith plead guilty to enticement of a minor.

Judge Helmick also ordered Smith to pay a $100 special assessment, pay an additional $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and be placed on supervised release for 10 years after his release from prison. During that time, Smith will be registered as a sex offender.

Court documents say on April 1, 2021, Smith left work in Michigan and traveled to Ohio to engage in sex acts with whom he thought was a 10-year-old child. Smith had online conversations with an undercover agent, who was posing as the fictitious 10-year-old’s father, before arranging to meet with the child.

According to court records, during those online conversations, Smith sent child pornography to the undercover agent, asked for nude photos of the purported 10-year-old and talked about his sexual intentions toward the child.

Police then arrested Smith after he arrived at a hotel in Perrysburg, Ohio, which was the prearranged meeting located.

