Sir Maejor Page trial pushed back to April 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ongoing criminal trial against a civil rights advocate was delayed again last week, pushing the starting court date for Sir Maejor Page back to April.

Page was arrested in September 2020 on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said he took money donated online to the Black Lives of Greater Atlanta Facebook page and used it for travel, personal items, and even a home in Toledo.

Page has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, even giving a tour of the house at the center of charges in March of 2021.

On Thursday, the court said there was cause for the move and Page did not object.

Jury selection would begin on April 1, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.