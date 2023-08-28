13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Sir Maejor Page trial pushed back to April 2024

Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page, in a booking photo from a 2019 arrest.
Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page, in a booking photo from a 2019 arrest.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ongoing criminal trial against a civil rights advocate was delayed again last week, pushing the starting court date for Sir Maejor Page back to April.

Page was arrested in September 2020 on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said he took money donated online to the Black Lives of Greater Atlanta Facebook page and used it for travel, personal items, and even a home in Toledo.

Page has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, even giving a tour of the house at the center of charges in March of 2021.

On Thursday, the court said there was cause for the move and Page did not object.

Jury selection would begin on April 1, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies and dry air makes for a comfortable short-term forecast, though rain returns...
8/28: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
TFRD says on Aug. 30, TFRD and the Red Cross will be canvassing the Klondike Street...
TFRD, Red Cross to distribute smoke alarms to residents in Klondike Street neighborhood
Amonte Thompson-Riccardi
Man arrested for carrying gun at Woodward football game
TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process by Nov. 28.
TFRD recruitment and application process begins