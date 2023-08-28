TFRD recruitment and application process begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has begun recruitment for the next Toledo Fire Recruit Class beginning in 2024.

TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process which includes the following:

Completing a TFRD network form

Creating a City of Toledo employment account

Scheduling the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.

Candidates who earn a passing score on the entry level exam will be placed on the department’s eligibility list and will be contacted by the City as they qualify to move forward in the selection process.

“Firefighting is an extremely challenging profession that involves dedication, skilled physical labor and requires individuals to be able think quickly and operate effectively in high-pressure emergency situations,” said TFRD.

The application process will remain open until Nov. 28. Interested candidates can click here to begin the application process.

