13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TFRD recruitment and application process begins

TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process by Nov. 28.
TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process by Nov. 28.(Source: WTOL)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has begun recruitment for the next Toledo Fire Recruit Class beginning in 2024.

TFRD says those who are interested should complete the three-step application process which includes the following:

  • Completing a TFRD network form
  • Creating a City of Toledo employment account
  • Scheduling the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.

Candidates who earn a passing score on the entry level exam will be placed on the department’s eligibility list and will be contacted by the City as they qualify to move forward in the selection process.

“Firefighting is an extremely challenging profession that involves dedication, skilled physical labor and requires individuals to be able think quickly and operate effectively in high-pressure emergency situations,” said TFRD.

The application process will remain open until Nov. 28. Interested candidates can click here to begin the application process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Amonte Thompson-Riccardi
Man arrested for carrying gun at Woodward football game
Marmion Ave. fire
Marmion Ave. fire
Local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine” volunteers clean up portion of Route 20
Local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine” volunteers clean up portion of Route 20
Local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine” volunteers clean up portion of Route 20
Local non-profit “Toledo Helps Ukraine” volunteers clean up portion of Route 20