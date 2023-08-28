TFRD, Red Cross to distribute smoke alarms to residents in Klondike Street neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue, along with the American Red Cross will be distributing smoke alarms to residents on Klondike Street on Wednesday.

TFRD says on Aug. 30, TFRD and the Red Cross will be canvassing the Klondike Street neighborhood near Holbrook Street. There, they will be distributing smoke alarms while also answering fire safety questions for residents who live in the vicinity of the recent fatal fire on the 1100 block of Klondike Street.

“The mission of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department continues to be the protection of the community from fire and other emergencies through education, fire prevention code enforcement, emergency disaster planning and the response of highly-trained personnel,” said TFRD.

