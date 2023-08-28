13abc Marketplace
TLCHD changes location of Shots for Tots n Teens clinic

The event will take place on Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Heatherdowns Branch Library.(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s Shots 4 Tots n Teens clinic will now be held at an alternate location.

The event will take place on Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Heatherdowns Branch Library located at 3265 Glanzman Road.

TLCHD says the event was originally going to be held at the Holland Branch Library, however, the location had to be changed due to construction.

According to TLCHD, clinics held at library locations do not require an appointment. As a reminder, patients who come to the clinic must bring their shot record on paper, an insurance card and a parent’s ID.

