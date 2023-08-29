8/28: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cool again with lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Sunny early, then clouds building during the afternoon as temps warm into the low 80s. TUESDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible during the evening, then temps drop into the upper 50s overnight. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs around 70. EXTENDED: Full sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. More blue skies for Friday and getting warmer with highs in the mid-80s. Becoming hot Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Blazing sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Labor Day will be very hot with highs in the mid-90s under sunny skies.

